ORLANDO, Fla. — When Orlando woke up to the full extent of the Pulse tragedy in 2016, the response was devastation, and then resilience.

People waited in long lines to give blood, helped comfort those needing it, organized vigils, wrote tribute songs, and made art.

Around the Orlando area, over a dozen murals and other works of art grace businesses and other venues.

Some pay tribute to the victims, some share messages of love, others remind Orlando and its citizens that they are strong and united in the face of hate.

See the map below to check out the murals we found in the area.

Pulse Art Events

There are also two Pulse-related art events happening in Orlando this month.

Now through Sept. 22, the Orange County Regional History Center is hosting “Love Speaks: Artistic Responses to the Pulse Nightclub Tragedy.” Admission is free to the center through June 16 to see the exhibit. The center is located on Central Boulevard. More is available on the history center website.

At CityArts Orlando, "Alive" will feature 49 artists paying tribute to the victims of the Pulse attack. The exhibit opens June 20 at CityArts Orlando on South Magnolia Avenue. The exhibit will be available through July 12.