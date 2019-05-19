OSCEOLA COUNTY — Celebration is the town that Walt Disney World built — or should we say "Wald Disney" World?



Another misspelled word is Captiva Island



Some upgrades to the downtown's popular fountain is getting quite a few second looks after crews made not one, but two spelling faux pas.

Most noticeably misspelling Walt Disney World — using a "d" instead of a "t" in Walt.

Is “Wald Disney World” a thing or have I and the entire planet somehow missed a major typo in @CelebrationTH for a decade+ ?!@AshleyLCarter1 @ChristieZizo @audreahuff @AnthonyLeone pic.twitter.com/DgxApHp45z — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 18, 2019

Crews also added an extra "T" and "A" in what is supposed to be Captiva Island.

Spectrum News first noticed the mistakes on Friday night and on Sunday the station found the fountain is closed with a sign that declares work to fix the mistakes will soon be happening.