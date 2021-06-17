ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many students are out enjoying summer break, the Orange County Public Schools board is thinking about next year as officials plan to discuss the fall face-covering policy in a meeting on Thursday.

At Thursday’s afternoon meeting, the board will hear from parents and others as school officials consider the district’s face-covering policy for the fall.

Currently, face coverings are mandatory in the district, but leaders said the school board will consider a draft policy that would make them optional beginning later this summer.

As the board decides what to do about face coverings, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County reports the current vaccination rate for kids age 12 to 17 is around 30%.

Health leaders said that number should be somewhere above 50% to keep students safe and healthy during the school year.

And it is a concern for some as district leaders consider the policy that would make wearing masks in schools optional.

“Hopefully throughout the summer more and more get it, and then we don’t really have to worry about the masks as much if everyone’s vaccinated,” said Rich Schellhase, a high school teacher.

District leaders said the board will also consider students under 12 who currently are not cleared for the vaccine.

“I’m sure there will be input in regard to that group. That will be up to the board to make that decision. They certainly deliberate and come to some kinds of consensus on what to move forward with,” said Scott Howat, chief communications office for Orange County Public Schools.

If the board approves the face-covering policy as is, which would make masks optional for students, it would move forward for final approval in mid-July.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the school district building at 445 W. Amelia St., Orlando.