PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced a proposal to provide $1,000 bonuses to public school principals and full-time classroom teachers in the state.

It would be given to school staff for grades Pre-K through 12th grade. The proposal would provide a bonus to more than 3,600 public school principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers.

"Our Florida teachers and school principals have put student success first throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic," DeSantis said during a stop in Palm Harbor.

The funding for the bonuses would be $216 million from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), according to a statement from the governor's office.

Teacher Sarah Painter said she appreciated the governor's proposal.

"I think it validates this year. I think it shows that there is honor and respect for what we do," she said. "And it's nice to have something like this announced today."

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran was also at Wednesday's news conference and talked about FSA testing and what will be done with the results.

"We're going to take care of our students and make sure that whatever comes out in the next week or two. it's going to be something that's compassionate, exhibits grace and puts the students interests and the districts interests at heart."

DeSantis also said Wednesday that the state will get its first big batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week - more than 300,000 doses. There will also be an increase in the Moderna vaccine and a reduction of the Pfizer vaccine, he said, adding that he plans to get vaccinated this week.