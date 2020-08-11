ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On the heels of the first day of school for Orange County students who went back 100 percent virtually, the school board on Tuesday evening is voting on an emergency policy to require face coverings while on school property.

There is already a face-covering mandate in Orange County, but the district wants to take an extra step in the enforcement of its own for teachers, staff, and those students who will be learning face-to-face.

In the district's policy, students and employees who do not comply will be reminded of the policy, if they still do not comply, students could be sent home for virtual learning and employees may be disciplined.

Some exceptions include:

While eating during a planned mealtime while social distancing

Physical activity while social distancing

During breaks for students where they can remove their covering while social distancing and being supervised

The goal of this face coverings emergency policy is to protect students and staff during this coronavirus pandemic and to assist the community to reduce the spread.

The district stated all students will be offered face coverings at the beginning of the school year.

The school board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an American Academy of Pediatrics Report, Florida ranks second only to California in the number of childhood coronavirus cases, coming in at nearly 25,000.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is not opposed to enforcement but thinks it is more about education.

"If they think it's the cool thing to do, if they think it's the normal thing to do, if they think it's the right thing to do, and that they're going to benefit from it, they're going to be more likely to do it and do it consistently than if we try and mandate or enforce," Adams said.

In terms of community spread, the Department of Health is reporting more than 1,900 new positive cases in the past seven days in Orange County.

Adams said the most important factor in a successful return to school is the community participating in public health measures.

"You can have the best school opening plan in the world, and it's going to fail if you have runaway community transmission. You can have mediocre school opening plan, it will be more likely to be successful if you suppressed disease transmission, and it's why I keep focusing on the 3 W's, wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance," Adams said.

The positivity rate in Orange County is at 11.6 percent. The CDC would like that number below 5 percent for school reopening.