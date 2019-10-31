ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many Orange County Public School District teachers say they are not able to use the restroom during the day, which is causing health problems, according to a survey by a teachers union.

Teacher says some colleagues are getting kidney infections

OCPS says it is up to the school's principals to follow teacher contracts

The Classroom Teacher Association conducted a survey of more than 500 teachers about whether they had ample time during the day to use for bathroom breaks.

According to the CTA's survey, 47 percent of teachers say they are scheduled to supervise students for three or more continuous hours.

57 percent said they have to supervise students between class periods.

63 percent said they avoid drinking water so they do not have to use the restroom.

20 percent said they had to go to the doctor because of not being able to use the restroom.

Southwest Middle School teacher Kenneth Simmons says school should not be so busy you cannot go to the bathroom.

"This is a basic human right that is being denied; teachers for a basic human function," Simmons said.

Simmons says because he is required to watch students in between classes, he has gotten in trouble for trying to use the bathroom when his class got out.

"We're not getting a break, we're not getting to go to the restroom. Some teachers are actually getting diagnosed with dehydration, kidney functions," Simmons said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to OCPS about these claims.

OCPS stated that principals are required to follow the contract between the district and OCPS, which reads: "No teacher shall be assigned responsibility for students for more than three continuous hours."

However, Simmons says not all principals abide by this.

"We've had some principals that are in bargaining that say teachers are not required to stand at the door, but we've heard from other teachers (who say) they are required to stand at the door," Simmons said.

OCPS stated if teachers are not getting breaks, they first need to contact their faculty advisory committee, and if there is no resolution, they can file a grievance.

But Simmons says they should not have to go to those lengths.

"The district says they appreciate teachers, but then in their actions, they disrespect teachers," Simmons said.

Simmons and other union members are pushing for 15-minute breaks for all teachers as part of their negotiations.

So far no agreement has been reached.

Their next bargaining session is November 6.