TITUSVILLE, Fla. — For many kids, summer was spent relaxing and fun in the sun. But for others, the break was anything but.

Zachary Lannon got to work on Lockheed Martin's missile program

Aerospace, defense companies continue to bring more jobs to Space Coast

Zachary Lannon, a Viera High School student, spent the summer working on the cape for Lockheed Martin at its Fleet Ballistic Missile program.

"I recover CDs based on getting their start up sequence going, so people can use it later in production, and I also test circuit cards assembly for the missile," said the 16 year old.

He is just one of three high school interns working for Lockheed Martin, which says it is the first aerospace company in Brevard County to have high school interns.

"It was a challenge too, not knowing their level, what they could actually do, and what they're taught in school," said Chuck Iorio, a Lockheed Martin manager.

Aerospace and defense companies continue to expand on the Space Coast, creating hundreds of new jobs and that is where the school district comes in.

"Finding the great qualified workforce is a huge challenge for them. It's that hand off between excellent career and technical education that we do have and those businesses that need people that's one of our biggest challenges," said Matt Reed, Brevard Public Schools assistant superintendent.

A challenge that may be solved with Interns like Lannon.

"They have new blood infused into the workforce that is attune to what's going on with the technology," said Iorio, "and that's going to help us maintain our edge."

Now with his internship ending, Lannon will focus on school again, but he hopes this is not his last time at Lockheed Martin.

"It's more than work, you know the old saying, 'if you love your job, you never work a day in your life.' I really feels that's true," said Lannon.