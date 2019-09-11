BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New numbers from Brevard County show Hurricane Dorian caused millions of dollars in damage.

It could cost millions to replenish the beaches due to erosion

Critics say replenished sand is a waste of taxpayer dollars

Proponents say the replenished sand protected the barrier island

The storm stayed off Florida's coast, but it impacted the shoreline of the Space Coast.

New numbers from Brevard County show #HurricaneDorian did far more damage to the coast than what was first thought. Details on @MyNews13 this am. #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/lUbDP2yjRk — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) September 11, 2019

At Steve Valentine's oceanfront home in Floridana Beach, beach erosion is extensive.

"It's incredible, I mean people talk about the power of Mother Nature, and it's absolute and there's nothing you can do about it but watch," said Valentine.

Waves spawned by Dorian ate away at the sand dunes, leaving a 16-foot cliff in front of Valentine's home.

In some spots, #Dorian created more than 12 foot cliffs. pic.twitter.com/FfT4rwtQtf — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) September 11, 2019

His crossover was also damaged in the storm.

Brevard County spokesperson Don Walker estimates beach erosion could cost $15 million to $18 million, maybe even more to replenish the beaches with sand.

"You've got to protect the beach and so what we have is called 'sacrificial sand,'" said Walker. "There's sand that goes on top of the actual beach, and that's there to protect the dunes and the structures along the beach, so that's mainly what we noticed as far as erosion. We lost the sacrificial sand, so technically, it did its job."

Critics claim replenished sand is a waste of taxpayer dollars, since it often gets washed away.

However, proponents say the replenished sand protected the barrier island from further damage from Dorian.

"It's not like anyone is afraid to live here, but it does take enough that you want to make sure you've always got a little bit of padding ... for the homes and the properties," said Valentine.

The county also saw damage to crossovers and beach ramps, $500,000 to $1 million worth of repairs will be required.

"Whether it's broken boards or a shift in the dock itself where it's not even, all those have to be repaired," Walker said.