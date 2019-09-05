SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some are concerned about flooding in Seminole County after Hurricane Dorian dumped lots of rain in sections of Central Florida.

Seminole County is still under a flood warning as water levels are higher than normal at Lake Jesup and other lakes that are all ultimately part of the St. Johns River.

Earlier this week on Monday – before Dorian moved through – water levels were high then.

Just since Monday, the water levels at a boat dock at Lake Jesup rose and all the rain Dorian dumped on Central Florida eventually flows through the area, so that is just going to add to it.

Homeowners like Pam Sanders, who lives along Lake Harney, showed Spectrum News 13 just before Dorian moved in how high the water already was in her backyard.

The National Weather Service has issued a river flood warning for the St. Johns River for Lake Harney near Geneva, where Sanders lives.

In addition, minor flooding is forecast for the area.

Seminole County has issued an emergency executive order for boaters, making the entire length of the St. Johns River throughout the county a no-wake zone.

That means boaters will have to remain at idle speed along places like the Lake Monroe in Sanford, in Lake Harney and at Lake Jesup.

That is because even just stirring up waves from a boat can be enough to send water into someone's home if floodwater creeps close enough to their property.

Seminole County Sheriff deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers will be keeping a close eye on lakes like this one to make sure boaters are following the no wake order.