STATE — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is joining nine other Republican attorney generals in a legal brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling for Pennsylvania not to count ballots that arrived after Election Day.

The friend-of-the-court brief filed Monday states the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, “overstepped its constitutional responsibility” when it decided to count mail-in ballots that arrived through Friday. The brief argues an election decision like that should have been determined by state lawmakers, not the court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had sided with Democratic state lawmakers, who wanted to extend the mail-in ballot deadline amid pandemic concerns and potential postal service delays.

The brief states accepting ballots through Friday meant “unscrupulous actors could attempt to influence a close Presidential election,” although the document offers no concrete evidence of voter fraud.

Pennsylvania has already set aside late-arriving ballots. State election officials have not yet provided a tally, but based on estimates from a number of counties, that number may be less than 10,000.

Judges have largely turned away Republican challenges nationwide over the past week, when the Trump campaign sought to interrupt the vote count as it leaned toward Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report