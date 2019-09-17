MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County husband has been charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Casei Jones, but he has not been charged for the deaths of her four children, whom authorities say he killed.

Michael Wayne Jones Jr. is facing second-degree murder

He has not been charged for the deaths of four children

Michael Wayne Jones Jr. is accused killing Casei Jones and her four children inside their Summerfield home.

Jones Jr. is being charged with second-degree murder of his wife.



As for the deaths of the four children, two of which were Jones Jr's, the state attorney is waiting for the autopsy results to come back to see how exactly those killings were committed.

The children were: Cameron, 10, Preston, 5, Mercallie, 2, and Aiyana, 1.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office officials believe the murders of Jones and the four children happened inside their Summerfield home.

He is also facing three other charges:



Driving while license is suspended or revoked

Failture to maintain lane

Fugitive from justice

Jones Jr. is currently in a Georgia jail with no bond set.

Jones' and her children's deaths were discovered after Jones Jr. was involved in a car crash in Georgia over the weekend where he told investigators at the scene he had a dead body in his car with him.



According to neighbors, they believe Jones Jr. allegedly killed his wife and four children several weeks ago.

Neighbors said they saw Jones's husband moving stuff out of their home a day before Hurricane Dorian swept up Florida's east coast.

"It was around 2:30 a.m., and my husband noticed that the man, he had black trash bags, and they was tied up and he was loading them in his truck. (It was) very disturbing, and especially knowing we have our own kids and it's close to home," Katrina Sesler said.

The bodies, however, were found in a wooded area of Charlton County, Georgia. Deputies also believe that Jones Jr. stored the dead bodies at their Summerfield home before putting them in his van and drove north to Georgia.

Sheriff Billy Woods of Marion County is now doing all he can to find out what exactly happened.



"Ensuring that we put every piece of that puzzle together. May not know why but we will do our damnedest to find out how it was done," he said.