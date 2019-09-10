UMATILLA, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder on Monday after she allegedly paid two people to kill her parents, authorities say.

Girl accused of withdrawing more than $1,400 as part of hit money

Lake County deputies say the girl admitted to the allegations

Her parents want to persecute their daughter, say authorities

The Umatilla teen is accused of stealing her parents' debit card and made two transactions: One for $503 and the other for $926.40, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Two different juvenile witnesses told officials that teen had given them money to have her parents killed.

A detective with the Sheriff's Office made contact with the teen's boyfriend, who said he saw her early Monday morning at a known drug house where she allegedly told him she wanted to kill her parents, the affidavit stated.

When confronted by authorities at her home, the teen admitted to the allegations made against her.



She said that she used $100 to buy cocaine and gave $400 to her friend to give to someone to kill her parents, authorities stated in the affidavit.

However, when the friend did not have the parents killed, the teen allegedly gave $900 to a male to do the job, according to the affidavit.

The girl's parents "advised their intent to persecute for the charge of criminal solicitation for murder …," stated the affidavit.

Due to Spectrum News 13's policy, this station will not name the teen unless she is charged as an adult, which has not happened yet.