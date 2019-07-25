LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three Lake County correctional officers are out of jail Thursday after being accused of beating an inmate earlier this month.

Capt. Milton Gass and correctional officers Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge were arrested on Wednesday, following an investigation by the inspector general.

According to the probable cause affidavit, video recorded by an inmate with a contraband cell phone helped in the investigation.

Lingo, according to the affidavit, was seen on the video punching the inmate five times in the head or upper torso area.

In an interview with investigators, Lingo said the punches were "distractionary strikes" in an effort to secure the inmate's hands and cuff him.

A nurse said afterwards, Lingo was seen celebrating and mimicking how he punched the inmate, stated the affidavit.

Other officers identified Petersilge as the one who was stomping and kicking the inmate in the video.

Both Petersilge and Lingo have been charged with battery.

Gass faces perjury charges, accused of lying and leaving other information out of a Use of Force Incident report.

The affidavit lists six officers who were involved in the beat down and the Florida Department of Corrections says other arrests or administrative action may be forthcoming.

"We will continue to work cooperatively with the Inspector General as they continue to investigate all of those found to be involved in this incident," Dept. of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement. "This investigation is not over. Anyone found to have acted outside their authorities or the standards of our Department will be held accountable."

As for the three who were arrested, they have been fired.

Shantell Grace told Spectrum News 13 last week that it was her brother, Otis Miller, who was beaten.

"He didn't look like himself, I'll say that," she said.