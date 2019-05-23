ORLANDO, Fla. — There were no victims in a drive-by shooting that took place at a home behind Carver Middle School early Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Shell casings were found on Imogene Court

At around 4:53 a.m., officers went to a home on Imogene Court in Orlando after receiving calls about a drive-by shooting.

While an unknown number if shell casings were found on the roadway, there were no victims, stated Lt. Diego Toruno in a news release.

No suspect or vehicle description was provided by Toruno.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).