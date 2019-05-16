ORANGE COUNTY — The investigation continues after several students accused the acting dean at an Orange County middle school of groping them.

"An employee at our school is being investigated after allegations of inappropriate conduct," said Westridge Middle School Principal Matt Turner in a recorded message to parents earlier this week.

Turner went on to say the employee, who has not yet been identified and the dean's sex has not been released, was on administrative leave and not allowed on the Orlando campus located on 3800 West Oak Ridge Rd. pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a student told deputies that the dean groped him both on campus and at a home in two separate incidents from April.

The groping incidents involved at least two of the boy's friends, according to the report.

Some parents are concerned, saying that they do not want their children attending the school.

"(I'm) very concerned because my son is an honor roll student, all As and Bs and I don't want to have him around that kind of influence and crap like that," said Manny Thornton, whose son attends Westridge Middle School. "You know kids talk, so I don't want him to be influenced and to think it's ok for an adult to touch a minor."

The report also states one student has texts from the school employee, offering cash in exchange to see his private parts.

No arrests have been made. The Sheriff's Office is calling this an active criminal investigation into lewd molestation, but deputies have not released the name of the employee under investigation.