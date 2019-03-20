ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills section of Orlando, near the Golf Club Parkway that left a teenager dead.

The shooting happened at around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, at the 5000 block of Pine Chase Drive, where the crime scene so big that a deputy told Spectrum News 13 that authorities had to bring out extra investigators to process it all.

When deputies arrived on Tuesday night, they discovered a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

People who live in the area had their lives have been disrupted because of the size of the crime scene.

One man says his girlfriend has not been able to get to their house since 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when she got off work and he has been waiting since 1 am. Wednesday.

"She got to go to work in the morning too, and I go back to work tomorrow early. I am hungry, it's raining, I am tired, I am just depressed ma'am," said Glaston Barnett.

However, after 10 hours, people were finally able to get into their homes.

It is unknown if there is one shooter or more and the identity of the teen has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).