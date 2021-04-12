ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, the first Orange County Mobile COVID-19 vaccination site is opening.

What You Need To Know It will be opened at Barber Park in the Conway section of Orlando



The first mobile site will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



This is the first of many mobile sites that are planned

This comes as the Orange County Convention Center site gets ready to close next month, as the county shifts its vaccination efforts.

The site at Barber Park in the Conway area of Orlando is open all this week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is the first of multiple sites planned in the coming months in Orange County that are working to get underserved and minority communities vaccinated.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., it is appointments made on ocfl.net/vaccine and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., it is limited walk-ups.

It is a free, drive-thru site that plans to administer up to 1,000 Pfizer vaccines per day.

Damaris Feliciano who exercises in the park with her sister is hoping for a vaccine appointment.

"I have a son who has a platelet condition, and I recently became a grandmother, and I'm doing this to protect them," she said in Spanish.

Orange County is partnering with the Florida Department of Health in this effort, and new sites will open up throughout the county depending on supply and demand.

"We'll go from a main, large mass distribution events to a smaller places out in the community trying to find those pockets in areas where we have lower vaccination rates," Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said.

People 16 and up are eligible to get the vaccine at Barber Park because the county is using the Pfizer vaccine.

Minors must have a parent or guardian present.

Everyone needs to show proof of Florida residency.