NATIONWIDE — The head of Royal Caribbean is calling the CDC-phased plan approach to sail for cruise lines “unworkable.”

What You Need To Know CEO Richard Fain says CDC should move on from its plan



Industry leaders say since last year there have been 79% loss in revenue



CDC stated returning to cruising is a phased approach



RELATED: 2 Cruise Lines Announce June Trips, Marking "Beginning of the End of a Challenging Time"

Royal Caribbean cruise lines wants the CDC to end its conditional sail order and stated the agency’s approach is out of date.

Beyond that, the CDC pushed back that order until November.

Just last week, industry leaders said since March of 2020, they have experienced a 79% loss in operating revenue and a 43% loss in workforce reduction.

The CEO of Royal Caribbean Group Richard Fain said the cruise industry has been in phase one of the CDC’s four-phased conditional sail order for months — going on to say they have not even been told what is in phase two.

Fain said the cruise lines have successfully carried more than 350,000 guests since last summer with very few positive COVID-19 cases.

He said it is time to move on from the conditional sail order, pointing to recent vaccine developments.

The company is even working around the federal guidelines, starting sailings from Nassau, the Bahamas, since the U.S. ports are out of the question right now.

Meantime, the CDC stated returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to manage the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The next phase is currently under review. ​