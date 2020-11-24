ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many people are impacted in one way or another by the changes happening in the orange or yellow zones in Monroe County.

Indoor dining is prohibited in an orange zone and many restaurants in Rochester have already closed or have switched to takeout only.

Customers at Jim's Diner on East Main Street in Rochester were having their final indoor meal Tuesday morning before the orange zone restrictions take effect.

The customers who spoke with Spectrum News had mixed feelings about the measures.

“I think if you do masks and social distance you can contain this thing, so as much as I like coming to Jim’s restaurant every morning for breakfast, which I do, I think it’s correct to shut down for a couple of weeks if that’s what it takes and if you so the shutdown properly you contain the virus,” said Dave Feldman of Rochester.

“Well, I believe it’s going to hurt especially right now because it’s the season where the economy is supposed to be up and businesses depend on that. And people said 'oh we’re never going to have another shutdown' and it seems like it’s starting already. It’s a bit suspicious, but I’m just praying for the business owners,” said Bruce Finchley of Brockport.

The new restrictions go into effect on Wednesday.

Employees at Jim's say they will serve takeout from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as Rochester remains in an orange zone.