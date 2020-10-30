BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An early voting site in Brevard County has been temporarily closed after an unknown number of election workers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials on Friday.

In a news release, Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Communications Director Kimberly Boelzner wrote that “in an abundance of caution,” Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott temporarily closed the Palm Bay Administrative Office at 450 Cogan Drive in Palm Bay.

Scott consulted with the Department of Health before closing the office after an unknown number of election workers tested positive for the coronavirus, Boelzner stated.

It is not known when the office will reopen.

In the news release, it was assured that voters did not have direct exposure with the affected workers due to the number of safety measures and the half-inch ballistic glass that is between the infected and voters.

“We have been maintaining stringent safety protocols since the Presidential Preference Primary in March,” stated Scott in the press release. “It is a tribute to our strict safety measures that we have been able to process almost a half a million voters through the election process this year before having our first positive case.”

It was not stated when the Palm Bay Administrative Office would reopen, but Boelzner mentioned that voters who want to do early voting before Saturday’s deadline can visit nine other early voting sites and all of Brevard County’s early voting sites can be found here.