NATIONWIDE — Johnson & Johnson is pausing their advanced clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in one of their volunteers was discovered.

What You Need To Know Johnson & Johnson is not sharing what illness is



Company not sure if illness is linked to vaccine or person’s medical history

Johnson & Johnson is not sharing what that unexplained illness is, but it stated it is trying to figure out if it is linked to the vaccine or the person's medical history.

The company said the patient in the ENSEMBLE study is being evaluated further.

Dr. Ashish Jha with Brown University said this pause is not immediately concerning, saying this is the largest trial he knows of with 60,000 people, and pauses are expected.

Johnson and Johnson's phase three trial started in September. The company stated it is following guidelines "so there can be a careful review of all of the medical information before deciding whether to restart the study."

It is reassuring patients and the public that the company is committed to safety.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said they are working to ensure enough supplies are being manufactured.

"Pending FDA authorizations, we believe we may have up to 100 million doses by the end of the year, enough to cover especially vulnerable populations. And we may have enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021," Azar said.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is one of four in the U.S. in the most advanced, phase three trial.

President Donald Trump has promised a coronavirus vaccine by the November election, but that might not be possible, with bumps in the road in multiple trials.

Last month, an AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial paused to determine if a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness was a side effect of the shot.

However, the trial has since resumed.