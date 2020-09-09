ORLANDO, Fla. — People living within Orlando city limits can get up to $10,000 in rental assistance through a state CARES Act program.

What You Need To Know $1.5M rental assistance program



Up to $10K/household



Must meet income, residence requirements

The $1.5-million program will help cover rent payments not made between March 1 and October 31. Applicants must have paid rent in February to be eligible.

An online portal is set to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Applicants will fill out a screening form to prove they live within city limits and, if eligible, will be emailed an application.

Applications will not be accepted until September 23. Incomplete applications will not be processed.

To be eligible, you must have proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19 and be within a certain income range, which is $87,240 for a family of four.

This program will help an estimated 300 households, according to the mayor’s office.

For more information, click here.