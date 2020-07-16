ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A St. Cloud summer camp is shut down following a positive coronavirus test on a staff member.

What You Need To Know All kids and staff were sent home out of caution





No additional information was given about the staff member





RELATED: Over a Dozen Lake Students in Quarantine After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

The city of St. Cloud sent all kids and staff home immediately out of an abundance of caution.

The camp restarted July 6, limited to 60 participants each week, after being closed for the month of June.

The City of St. Cloud sent all children and staff home after a summer camp staff member tested positive for #coronavirus.



Camp restarted July 6th after being closed the month of June.



City is urging staff/children to check temperature twice a day for 10 days.@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6kMAB2IXWB — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) July 16, 2020

In an email to the press, Stephanie Holtkamp, director of Parks & Recreation for the city, said camp staff and children will need to have their temperature checks every morning and evening for 10 days and monitor any possible symptoms.

Holtkamp is urging anyone who develops symptoms to be tested for coronavirus. She did not give additional information about the staff member who tested postive for COVID-19.

According to the city's website, the camp was full at the time and they were not keeping a waiting list.

All Specialty Camps are canceled for the summer already.

The American Camp Association guidelines during the pandemic include campers and staff wearing face coverings indoors when social distancing is not possible.

They recommend mainly outdoor activities. The ACA is urging camps to have frequent hand washing breaks and providing hand sanitizer.

The CDC also recommends campers not to share objects.

City officials are hoping to restart camp on July 27, but they say that could change.