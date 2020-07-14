LEESBURG, Fla. — More than a dozen students and four school personnel at Leesburg Elementary School are in quarantine after a student tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

A Lake County Schools spokesperson said on Tuesday it’s unclear at this point how the student is doing, or where the student contracted coronavirus.

Sherri Owens, the district spokesperson, said the student got the results back Monday from a rapid test taken earlier in the day. The school’s principal called everyone who had been in contact with the student to inform them. Now, 13 students are under a 14-day quarantine.

“(The principal) did get a chance to talk to those parents and answer their questions and I think parents were grateful to hear from her personally,” Owens said.

Lake County Schools came up with a reopening plan for the start of the regular school year. But Owens said the student’s positive case will be considered as school administrators continue to revise that plan.

“It may inform some of the decisions that our senior staff and our school board make, but the ultimate thing that they’re going to be listening to is the guidance from the CDC and the health department, because those are the experts, and we’re going to trust the guidance they give us and incorporate that into our plan,” Owens said.

She said the district is doing regular cleanings at all buildings, and it will be deep-cleaning the two classrooms the student was in.

The Lake County School Board meets Monday for a workshop to talk more about the school district’s reopening plan.