LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office stated that Master Detention Deputy Rick Barry died of COVID-19, the second Lake County Jail deputy to die of the virus.

Barry worked at Lake County Jail and was a 24-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office.



In addition, 131 jail inmates, 28 LCSO employees and two nurses with the jail's health care provider have tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is the second deputy to die of the coronavirus. Last month, Master Deputy Lynn Jones died from COVID-19.