ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The urgency to finalize plans shifts to high gear as Orange County Public Schools is just one of many school districts that will be going over fall reopening plans on Tuesday.

What You Need To Know School board to hold meeting at noon on Tuesday about reopening





Teachers want officials to reopen using CDC recommendations





Union president says some teachers quit or retired for their safety





RELATED: Orange County Schools Widen Back-to-School Options for Students

Thousands of Central Florida educators are calling on state and local leaders to ensure schools reopen safely.

A post on Facebook from the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association is calling out Florida's Commissioner of Education for what members say was a tone-deaf executive order demanding schools must reopen in the fall.

The post was signed by various teachers and education association presidents in areas like Seminole, Orange and Volusia counties.

It says a statewide order to reopen all schools without consideration of community spread and adequate planning goes against CDC recommendations.

And educators say they do not support an option like face-to-face learning that they say in the post, will expose the school community to the coronavirus.

At noon on Tuesday, members of the Orange County school board will meet to discuss their reopening plan . Attendance inside the school board meeting will be limited. Parents and teachers can call in or email comments as well.

"School board meeting today at noon will include a proposal to push back the start of school to August 21," Lorena Arias, the assistant director of the Media Relations department of Orange County Public Schools, wrote in a press release.

The district is providing three options for parents including sending students back to in-person instruction, stay at home through virtual learning full-time, or a new model called LaunchEd that would be virtual but follow traditional school hours and provide access to teachers and services as they had in the classroom.

President of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association Wendy Doromal supports distancing learning with current high case numbers, saying some teachers have quit and retired early because they are concerned about safety.

"Every single teacher I know wants to me face to face with their students, they know that's the best way. You can make up academic aids, you can't get a life back, that's the bottom line," said Doromal.

School officials in Orange County are considering daily temperature checks, additional handwashing stations and testing all staff for coronavirus.

The Department of Education has to approve any plans before moving forward.