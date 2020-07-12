STATEWIDE — Florida has broken another record in daily coronavirus cases with more than 15,000, according to the state's Health Department.

The department reported on Sunday that there are 15,300 new cases, with 45 deaths and 248 hospitalizations.

The previous daily coronavirus record was 11,458 that was reported by the state on July 4.

The department also noted on Sunday that Orange County has 1,371 cases. Polk County has 263 cases, with two deaths and Seminole County, which has 146 cases, and Brevard County, recording 132 cases, each had one death, the department reported on Sunday.

"There are a total of 269,811 Florida cases with 4,242 deaths related to COVID-19," stated the health department in a news release. "Since July 11, the deaths of forty-five Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Dade, Duval, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Lee, Martin, Palm Beach, Polk, Seminole and St. Lucie counties."

Sunday also saw another record: The number of tests done, which came in at 99,003. The total number of tests conducted in the state of Florida is 2,576,813.

Meanwhile, an infectious disease specialist said he has seen at least 50 to 60 coronavirus patients every day at AdventHealth Kissimmee.

Dr. Sajid Chaudhary says it has been non-stop for around four months and hospital staff have not been able to take a break.

"I never thought until today that we could be tired also so I can see nobody is saying it but I think they are stressed out and they are tired also," he said.

The state just started releasing a county by county breakdown of the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals last week.

During a press conference on Saturday, DeSantis says experts and officials now have a better understanding of the pandemic months after it started.

He explained why he thinks cases are still rising across the state.

"We have a much better idea now than in March about what the virus likes and what it doesn’t like and closed spaces. You see a lot of this activity across the Sunbelt because when it's hot people would rather be inside in enclosed spaces,” the governor said.

While DeSantis still has not issued a state-wide mask mandate, he has been encouraging residents to follow the three C's and avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with people nearby, and close-contact settings.