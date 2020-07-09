STATEWIDE —The Florida Department of Health reported on Thursday nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases with the total reported deaths at more than 4,000.



Meanwhile, Florida’s AARP director wants the state to hold nursing homes and assisted living facilities accountable for outbreaks and deaths.

There were 8,935 new coronavirus cases, along with 120 deaths and 409 hospitalizations, reported the department on Thursday. That brings the total numbers for each category to:

232,718 cases

4,009 deaths

17,167 hospitalizations

Orange County has 401 new cases and six new deaths, while Polk County reported 311 new cases and five deaths.

Brevard County has 173 cases and six deaths. Volusia and Osceola Counties both reported 164 cases. Five more people died in Volusia. One death was reported in Osceola.

Seminole County saw another 154 new cases with one death. One person died in Lake County, where there are 94 new cases, according to the health department.

Meanwhile, it is known that the elderly are among the most vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus, which is why Florida’s AARP director wants the state to hold nursing homes and assisted living facilities more accountable.

Director Jeff Johnson feels they should be held liable for any outbreaks and deaths there.

People in those facilities account for half of the deaths in Florida, but they only make up around two percent of the population, Johnson stated.

On top of that, Johnson says open communication is lacking. He said he has heard from AARP members who have lost a parent, but they found out from the news, not from the facility.

“I don’t see how they have any grounds on which to say that they should be immune to lawsuits from the families who they have obviously wronged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Florida Health Care Association is pushing for legal immunity, stating its workers have been delivering care in ways far outside the norm and dealing with, at times, competing guidance from the local, state and federal levels.

It is a stance some other senior living groups are hesitant to take just yet, though they are paying attention to the conversation.

“Knowing that whatever you’re doing is potentially going to be scrutinized in court one day, that’s a really difficult thing to have over your shoulder,” Sandi Poreda of the Florida Senior Living Association shared.

Numbers released on Wednesday showed almost 2,500 people living in Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff members account for around 4,300 cases.