ORLANDO, Fla. — As we begin to close out another week, new cases of coronavirus are growing. For that reason, testing sites are busier than ever, especially in Orange County.

In the last two days alone, more than 10,000 people were added to the overall count statewide. On Thursday, Orange County saw 730 new cases.

Dozens of cars already lined up at the corner of Destination and Universal before the @OCCC coronavirus testing site opens at 9.



Because of the soaring numbers, cars were already lined up around 5:30 a.m. Friday at the Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site.

In fact, some came earlier than that. Laura Wheeler from Apopka was the second car in line at 2:15 a.m. Friday.

She has a slight cough and that is why she wanted to come out and get tested.

"With the spike, it's probably best to just know what my status is right now," Wheeler said.

Getting in line bright and early is worth it to her with cases on the rise in the state.

Thursday saw very similar lines with about 1,500 people were tested at the convention center.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County said it has met virtually with Orange County Schools superintendent and they are working together as the state has put out guidelines to increase testing for children.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said the children's hospital is testing children, and the Department of Health is planning to do the same.

"The issue with testing children in a mobile environment, is that you need the consent of the parent and you have to verify the parent is the person that is there," Pino said.

He said a primary care physician can order tests from commercial labs as well.

At last check, they are seeing in Orange County around 20 percent of people test positive who are asymptomatic.

Officials at the convention center testing site urge people to have a full tank of gas, have a working air condition, and functioning windows to get your test.

The tests are free.