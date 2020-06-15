WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County Government reopened the CARES Individual and Family Assistance Application portal on Monday, only for it to be closed shortly afterward.

The application portal opened at 8 a.m. But it closed after briefly reopening to Orange County's applicants.

"This online application is closed for June 15, 2020 in order to process submitted applications. However, a future application date will be available soon for residents," a message on the portal stated.

The program launched one week ago on June 8, but quickly reached capacity and closed within minutes of opening.

Thousands in the county are looking for the long-awaited financial relief after being furloughed or laid off during the coronavirus pandemic. The money, more than $72 million, is aiming to help people with things like rent or mortgage payments, and utility or medical bills.

"I think there's a large amount of funding. In terms of meeting the demand, there's never enough funding to meet the demands of anything," said Dianne Arnold of the Orange County Citizen Resource and Outreach Division.

About 50,000 people were on the site trying to put in their application last week. Orange County government stated that due to the strong response last week, more staff will be brought in to process applications.

Applicants will have to meet certain criteria and paperwork to get through.

The application will be open periodically through December or until funding runs out.