ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday at 8 a.m., Orange County will open up federal funding applications to residents and small businesses.

WHERE TO APPLY: Orange Cares website

Officials tell Spectrum News 13 that the IT department has tested their servers. They’ve also trained 40 extra staff members, and they’ve streamlined the application process.

James Simon, who lost his job in March, says that same month he applied for county rental assistance and still hasn’t heard back. So for Monday, he’s not sure what will happen.

Orange County officials say this process will be better.

Each application will be reviewed twice by different staff members — a staff that has now doubled in size to 80.

Edwin Aponte is a senior program manager with Orange County’s Community and Family Services.

“We had to create six different scenarios with six different situations with problems they can encounter, so they can look at it and evaluate it,” said Aponte of how they trained the staff.

Residents can apply for a one-time payment of $1,000. There is $72.9 million available for that.

That same amount is available for small businesses, which can apply to each get $10,000.

Funding will be initially be available for the first 2,000 applicants, a process that will re-open periodically through December or until the funding runs out.

You will not need to create a log-in before Monday, but you will have to meet certain criteria and have certain paperwork.

It will take anywhere from five to 10 days before you’ll find out if you’ve been approved. Head to the Orange County website to see the criteria , and to apply on Monday.

You can also call Orange County's hotline, 3-1-1.​