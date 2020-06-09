ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. The Florida Department of Health said coronavirus cases in Orange County are on the rise.

This comes as restaurants and businesses are loosening restrictions with Gov. Ron DeSantis' phase two reopening plan now in effect.

Orange County saw a 44 percent increase in cases from week 22 to week 23 which ended last week.

There are now more than 2,000 coronavirus cases in Orange County and more young people are becoming infected, officials said.

The Department of Health said in the past two weeks, 527 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county while the median age dropped from 37 years old to 35 years old.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said to a degree, it is better to see younger people getting coronavirus than people who are more at risk.

"Half of all cases in the last 14 days has been on people between 20 and 40 years old, so the pandemic is going a lot younger," Pino said.

Orange County has tested more than 83,000 people in the county with a positivity rate slightly increasing to 2.9 percent.

The CDC is still recommending staying home as much as possible, washing your hands frequently and wearing a face covering regardless of any symptoms.