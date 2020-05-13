STATEWIDE — Many suffering from the stress of the coronavirus pandemic have sought professional help.

1. May is mental health awareness month. According to Mental Health America, 18,000 people sought help since the pandemic began.​

2. Nearly 14,000 people considered suicide or self harm in March and April of this year, stated Mental Health America. While many are focused on their physical health at this time, psychologists and counselors say mental health is just as important. ​

3. The big difference between COVID-19 and other traumatic events is the length the pandemic is having which is taking a toll on people differently. “Typically, events happen quickly," Dr. Deborah Beidel a psychology professor at UCF said. "The hurricane happens, the earthquake happens, then we move on to clean up and recovery. We are not in recovery yet because the event is not yet over, and that’s what makes this different.”

4. In April, Mental Health America surveyed about 9,000 people suffering from either depression or anxiety and asked them to list their top three concerns leading to their current mental health problems. COVID-19 came in second for both those suffering from depression or anxiety. ​