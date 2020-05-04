STATEWIDE — While many owners are excited to start getting back to normal as Monday kicks off Florida’s phase one for reopening, for some restaurants owners it does not make financial sense to open up at a quarter capacity.

It would hurt their bottom line more than just take-out only. Not to mention, all of the business owners are struggling to pay rent while waiting on their loans and having to figure out how much longer they can keep a full staff.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

The owners of Racks Billiards are still waiting for their federal loan, but they are hanging in.

And even though their bottom line is hurting, they agree with the governor’s phased approach.

“If it was not done this way, I think it would be utter chaos. Because everyone’s just itching to do something. Everyone would pile in and it would be a nightmare. And I think it would just re-spark it and set us back another month or two,” said Anthony Digiacomo.

The Sunshine State’s restaurants are reopening at 25 percent capacity and for Racks Billiards that means about 95 people.

Every table is at least six feet apart and social distancing is still being stressed.

Any restaurants that violate the governor’s order face a second-degree misdemeanor, which is up to 60 days in prison and a fine of up to $500.