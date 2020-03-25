ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s first large-scale drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opens in Orlando Wednesday.

Testing begins at 9 a.m. in the area of the North Parking Lot at the Orange County Convention Center; 5980 Destination Parkway or 9400 Universal Boulevard can be used for a GPS location.

Here's the map to get to the #COVID19 testing site in Orlando. You can also plug 9400 Universal Boulevard into your GPS. @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/d9IR05Un5g — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) March 25, 2020

Patients will be screened before testing. People eligible to be tested are: age 65 or older, with an on-site temperature of 99.6 or higher with respiratory symptoms; first responders and medical staff with a valid agency ID. First responders and medical staff do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

Last week, health officials told Spectrum News 13 about the criteria that people must have before they can be tested for COVID-19.

National Guard medics will administer the tests, which are conducted through a nose swab. More than 260 guardsman will be on site.

Testing is capped at 250 people per day. The National Guard has been supplied with 2,400 test kits for the Orlando site, according to officials.

Patients cannot leave their cars for any reason. There are no on-site bathrooms for people in line.

Patients are asked to limit the amount of people in their cars in order to limit exposure, and sit on the same side of the vehicle, if possible, to help speed up the process.

The testing site is being operated in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Florida National Guard, Florida Division of Emergency Management, and several other federal, state and local entities.