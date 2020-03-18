STATEWIDE — As the Florida Department of Health confirms 216 total COVID-19 cases in the state, Floridians are still reacting to the news that bars and nightclubs are closed and that public schools will not be back open again until at least April 15.

With the current total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at 216, and the department updating those numbers twice a day, at least 195 of those cases are actual Florida residents, with 21 cases being non-Floridians.

There are at least 28 known cases in Central Florida spread across seven counties and at least 25 cases in the Tampa area in five counties.

This brings the total cases in the United States to nearly 6,500 and officially in all 50 states, with West Virginia now reporting its first case.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis requested more supplies to high impacts areas, including at three field hospitals to be staged in Orlando, Ocala, and Broward counties. Broward County has the most cases of COVID-19, with a total of 55.

He also made the decision to close bars and nightclubs and announced public schools will stay closed until at least April 15 .

Florida Prolongs School District Closings

Parents will also be allowed to choose to keep their children back a year if they want.

The state also suspended testing in the latest effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The College Board, which administers the SAT exam, has canceled the SATs scheduled for May. Students registered for these exams will get refunds, the board said. The June 6 SAT was still on as of Monday.

Meanwhile, as students are away, school administrators throughout the region are deep cleaning schools so classrooms are clean and safe for students to return.

Before students return to the classroom, Orange County students will begin what they call "distance learning" on March 30.

For those students with limited or no Internet access, Central Florida school districts are working on delivering paper materials to them, as well as to younger grades.

Senators Promise Legislative Action to Address Coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is promising legislative action to address the coronavirus crisis.

And he has assured senators will not leave town until that happens.

Florida business owners want answers, especially those who have to shut their doors.

Small businesses are certainly on senators' radar, including Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

However, they do not want government bailouts, especially not for big business.

Except, that is precisely what President Donald Trump has been hinting at, with a bailout for the airline industry in particular.

In all, the White House is requesting more than $45 billion of emergency funding to address the pandemic. This is on top of congress' ongoing economic stimulus plan and that price tag is more than $1 trillion.

McConnell is promising swift action.

"We're going to go on and vote as soon as the Senate can get permission to vote on the bill that came over from the House, send it down to the president for signature, and thus reassure the people around the country that we can operate on a bicameral and a bipartisan basis quickly," he said.

As some may recall, just two weeks ago Congress passed $8.3 billion in emergency funding.

Rubio took to Twitter to share a plan to get cash to small business owners.

Made big progress today developing a plan to:



-get every small business in America with 500 workers or less



-cash to make payroll for 6 weeks that doesn’t have to be paid back



-using over 800 banks including the big 5



-with an avg turnaround of 36 hours on applications pic.twitter.com/tzeyudDO9K — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 17, 2020

