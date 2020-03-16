STATEWIDE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines that reduce the amount of people it believe should be gathered in one space as the fight against the spread of the coronavirus continues and Florida's cases climbed over the weekend.

The CDC is recommending canceling or postponing any social events that have 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

The recommendation by the CDC further reduces the amount of people it recommends can safely gather at this point without contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

Up to this point, the agency was recommending against gatherings of 250 people or more, but again, now that is 50 people.

This is prompting bars and restaurants across the country to reduce hours, even some cities to institute curfews. They are measures national health experts say are necessary to reduce the spread of the virus.

"It is how we respond to that challenge that's going to determine what the ultimate end point is going to be," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The recommendations have prompted at least two states — New York and California — to ban large gatherings. And some cities — like Miami — have set curfews.

Beginning Monday night, all bars and restaurants in Miami's Entertainment District must be closed down by eleven o’clock.

At this point, no word of curfews for the Central Florida or Tampa areas.

Over the weekend, the number of positive COVID-19 cases grew, where Sunday it was reported that there were 39 new cases in Florida.

The 39 new cases include the first known case in Citrus County, new cases in Volusia, Orange, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties, and 23 new cases in Broward, Collier and Miami-Dade counties.

Saturday saw new cases where many of those with the virus were of various ages.

According to the Florida Department of Health on Saturday, a 41-year-old Orange County man and a 54-year-old man in Osceola County tested positive for COVID19.

Both are being isolated, stated the department in a news release, adding it is not sure if these are travel-related cases.

Manatee County saw two new COVID-19 positive cases, stated the department. A 67-year-old woman “is a travel related case and is associated with domestic travel,” stated the department.

The second case involves a 62-year-old woman, but it is not travel related.

Both are being isolated.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man in Volusia County tested positive and his case is listed as travel related because he was "associated with close contract with a traveler."

As with other cases, he is being kept in isolation.