FLORIDA — During the overnight, the Florida Department of Health confirmed new coronavirus cases throughout Florida, including Volusia, Seminole and Hillsborough counties, and even one out of Miami-Dade County.

Officials say the patient is a 42-year-old man from Miami-Dade County and it is believed he came into contact with an international traveler.

This marks 17 new cases in 24 hours, one of which includes a 70-year-old man in Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed four cases so far in Central Florida:

3 in Volusia County

1 in Seminole County

The Seminole County case was announced on Thursday and it involves a 68-year-old man in Altamonte Springs.

He tested positive for the coronavirus at the Advent Health Altamonte Springs Hospital.

He was treated and released from the emergency room and is now in isolation. His case has been traced back to a Nile River cruise in Egypt.

Seminole County officials are urging people to take extra precautions.

"We are not limiting public gatherings at this time, but if we start to see a large number of cases, we may have to do something like that," said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris.

Here is a break down of where the coronavirus stands in Florida.

Entering Friday:

41 Florida Residents have had a positive case of COVID-19.

There have been 2 Florida resident deaths

476 people currently being monitored

In the Tampa area, a 49-year-old woman from Hillsborough County tested positive for the COVID-19, confirmed the Florida Department of Health.

She is isolated and will continue to remain so until she has been cleared by public health officials, with the health department stating, "This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe."

And while many patients with the virus are older, there have been quite a few younger patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, such as a 25-year-old woman from Broward County and a 20-year-old Texas woman visiting the same county.

The virus has caused one of the world's most popular theme parks to close in response to the COVID-19.

In a Thursday statement, a Disney spokesperson said the company is closing Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris Resort, effective at close of business Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line is also suspending its new departures starting Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.

Earlier that day, the company announced that Disneyland in California would be doing the same.

Universal Orlando Resort followed suit, announcing they will temporarily close its parks, effective at the close of business on Sunday, March 15. Park officials said they expect their parks to remain closed through the end of the month.