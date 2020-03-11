FLORIDA — There are now 28 positive coronavirus cases in Florida as precautions are being taken to combat the virus.

There are six cases in the Bay area, including the first cases reported in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

According to the Florida Department of Health, those cases were all travel related.

The department provided the following specifics about the new cases:

A 67-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.





A 64-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.





A 46-year old male in Pasco County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

The other Florida cases include three in Collier County, one in Nassau County and a Georgia resident living in Alachua County.

New policies are being introduced because of all the concerns. Starting Wednesday, no visitors will be allowed to see certain patients at VA hospitals.

If you have a loved one at a VA hospital, you may not be able to visit him or her for now.

The VA adopted a no-visitor policy for its nursing home patients and spinal cord injury patients, who they said are the most vulnerable to the virus. It will also begin actively screening its employees.

In addition, Hillsborough County and Orange County school districts, among others, have cancelled all out of state trips and trips involving air travel.

Other school trips will be approved on a case-by-case basis, until further notice.

"We definitely understand that students are disappointed and we all remember trips we took that were really important to our education, but at the same time there is nothing more important to our families then the health and safety of our students," said Grayson Kamm, the Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson. "We've got a recommendation like this from the state, the federal government, we really have to follow it."

Hillsborough County school district officials say if a student has a school trip planned, parents should stay in touch with the child's school for any additional information.

In a similar message to parents, Orange County Public Schools stated that the district and school staff members would be working with parents and travel companies on "appropriate cancellation arrangements" after it was announced that all air-traveled student trips would be suspended.

Also, it is a big weekend in St. Petersburg with the annual Firestone Grand Prix. On Wednesday, Mayor Rick Kriseman will give an update on the two cases in Pinellas and the upcoming races.

In addition to the VA hospitals and school districts, the NBA and the Magic are taking added precautions against the COVID-19 too.

The Magic will be stepping up cleaning in high-traffic areas and increasing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the Amway.

The team says they are creating an internal task force to handle any directives from the league coming in.

In a joint statement on Monday, the NBA and other major sports leagues say that as of right now, the fans will still be allowed to attend games.

However, locker rooms and clubhouses will be open to players and employees while media access will be moved to designated areas.

As cases around the country climb, it is starting to feel like nearly everyone is being impact by the coronavirus' spread.

"This is new and unprecedented, certainly in terms of the impact on our economy, as well as just how quickly this virus is spreading and how little we know about it," said U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

Around the world, tourist hotspots are becoming ghost towns.

"All the squares, the restaurants, it's just absolutely deserted. There's nobody around. I feel for them. I feel that Italians are really, really struggling," said Adrian Toll, who was on holiday in Rome from the United Kingdom.

At home, the White House still promoting a sense of calm.

"We're prepared and we're doing a great job with it and it will go away," President Donald Trump said.

With cases rising around Florida and the U.S. every day, many companies are now changing the way they do business.

Target is increasing payroll hours to allow more time spent cleaning stores. Ben and Jerry's annual "free cone day" is being pushed back while large-scale events and festivals like " Coachella " are cancelled or postponed.

Delta Airlines is expanding cleaning procedures while big companies like Google are now asking employees to work from home.

In Central Florida, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county has lost a whopping $250 million; so far as massive conventions, like HIMSS, pull out amid the virus' spread.

As preparations and prevention measures step up, health leaders say getting ahold of coronavirus will take time.

"There's not enough equipment, there's not enough people, there's not enough internal capacity, there's no surge capacity," said Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.