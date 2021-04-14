SANFORD, Fla. — The next time you are driving, walking or biking through one of Central Florida's most historical cities, you will notice more space to enjoy the outdoors as Phase three of Sanford's Riverwalk Project is nearing completion.

What You Need To Know Phase one of the project started 20 years ago



Phase three is costing Sanford $28 million



It should be fully open to all bikers and pedestrians by the fall

The Riverwalk is connected to the great outdoors, while in walking distance to bars and restaurants on 1st Street in downtown Sanford.

Phase one of the project started 20 years ago, and the city is now almost finished with phase three.

The new section of the trail that extends near Walnut Crest Run and Seminole Boulevard is now open for drivers, but not yet fully open to pedestrians and bikers.

Joe Bingham spends miles on his bike at Lake Monroe and is taking a sneak peek of the new portion.

"I come out here to blow off steam after sitting in front of a computer all day," Bingham went on to say. "I loved it, loved it. All my friends, I got a bunch of friends that ride out here, they also love it."

The new trail and enhanced seawall in Phase three is costing the city around $28 million.

"What was here before was just a single 2-lane road, with a bunch of scrub," Project Manager Jeff Davis said.

He has been part of the project since day one and described the work ahead on the about 1.5 mile section near The Preserve neighborhood.

"What we need to do now is put the final lift of asphalt on, after we do the trees, and there's some minor curb repair work we have to do too," Davis said.

Phase three is helping connect the trail around the lake.

"A destination for people to come to and enjoy the beautiful scenery that we have out here, and also, when you draw people, it actually brings business, brings revenue to the city," he said.

Also now open by the Park Ravello Apartments, a new road configuration and roundabout to make it easier for drivers to get around this area.

Phase three should be fully open and ready for bikers and pedestrians by this fall.