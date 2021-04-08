LONGWOOD, Fla. — Seminole County family and friends gathering in The Springs community of Longwood were overjoyed Wednesday evening because it was the first time in months that a brave teenager in the community who is battling a tough disease was getting a chance to sleep in his own bed at home.

What You Need To Know 14-year-old Cole Quezada was diagnosed with brain cancer



Family, friends created Team Cole as a welcoming committee



His loved ones are happy to have him back home

Several people took part in a drive, honk and wave parade for 14-year-old Cole Quezada, including the Seminole County Fire Department.

One of his dearest friends Annabelle Saint-Sauveur helped organize the event that was a month in the making.

"In January, he was diagnosed with brain cancer," she revealed, as she continued through tears. "I just don't know what I'd do without him. I don't want to see him go through this but I know he's going to get through it. I'm going to be here for him every step of the way. I am just happy he was able to be here and see how many people are caring for him because it's important for him to know that. But God chose him. He gets strong; people to fight hard battles like this."

The group that gathered called themselves, "Team Cole." It was made up of friends and relatives, like Quezada’s 11-year-old brother Cameron.

"Things have been getting very boring and it's hard to go through a point where you just don't communicate with your brother physically," he said.

Caleb Foarde, a fellow teenager, was invited as a special guest. He knows what Quezada is going through because they both have the same brain cancer called medulloblastoma.

Foarde had a message for Quezada adding, "It's not all going to be darkness. There's light at the end. If he keeps pushing like I pushed it doesn't end. It gets better."

Quezada's mother says with treatment hopefully by this time next year he will be doing a lot better.