OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend marks two years since two Kissimmee Police Officers were killed in the line of duty.

ON Saturday, the Kissimmee Police Department is hosting a Community Appreciation Day event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to honor Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter.

Police Chief Jeffrey O'Dell addressed the crowd.

Sadia Baxter, the wife of one of the officers who died, said the significance of this yearly event.

"Coming to an event like this, hosted by the Kissimmee Police Department, truest means so much to me and my family to know that we’re not alone and even though we’re going to hit different milestones for many, many years to come we have the support from this community," she said.

Baxter says this year has been especially difficult because jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Everett Miller, the man accused of the shooting death of the two officers.