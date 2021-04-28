ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — This week, we’re making the most comfy of all comfort foods even more comforting with some technique twists.

Metro Diner’s pancakes taste like scrumptious cinnamon buns are all up in them, and the French toast has a fluffy croissant base. It’s breakfast all day, folks!

Let’s cook:

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

By: Metro Diner

Serving: 10-12 pancakes

Cinnamon Butter Ingredients:

1 cup butter

2 tsp. cinnamon

¼ cup syrup

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter, add 2 tsp. of cinnamon and ¼ cup of pancake syrup. Mix to combine and chill. Best made in advance.

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Filling Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon

Directions: Melt 1 cup of butter and stir in 1 cup of brown sugar.

Then add 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon depending on how much cinnamon flavor you would like in the filling. Set aside

Icing Ingredients:

¾ cup cream cheese

1 cup butter

3 ½ cups powdered sugar

Dash of vanilla extract

Directions: Soften 6 oz. of cream cheese. Melt 1 cup of butter and then combine in a mixer. Once smooth add 1 pound of powdered sugar (slowly, or you will get a big cloud of sugar!) and a dash of vanilla extract.

To Serve:

Transfer both the filling and icing to squirt bottles. Cut the tips of each bottle to approximately ¼ inch diameter.



Prepare your favorite pancake recipe. Pour your desired amount of batter (depending on how large you like your pancakes) onto a hot skillet. Let pancake cook for approximately 1 minute and then, starting at the center, squeeze filling into pancake spiraling from the center to the outer edge. Flip once set.



Once you’ve completed your pancakes, top with one scoop of cinnamon butter. Then add the icing in a zig-zag pattern or any pattern you wish. Add toasted or candied pecans if desired.

Croissant French Toast

Ingredients for the batter:

8 XL Eggs or 10 L eggs, beaten

2 TBS sugar

2 TBS milk

Dash cinnamon

Dash vanilla

Ingredients:

As needed croissants, split lengthwise

As needed choice of butter, margarine or cooking oil

As needed whipped butter, powdered sugar and plenty of your favorite syrup!

Instructions:

First, whisk eggs thoroughly. Add milk and sugar, dissolve sugar. Add cinnamon and vanilla. Mix all ingredients and set aside.

To Prepare: