CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Get ready to put on your comfy, stretchy pants. A Space Coast to-go restaurant — Fanny's Fried Chicken On The Go — is showing us some straight up, down-home cooking.

You won't only find "love" in the fried goodness, but also, in the air.

“We were high school sweethearts and have been back together now 10 years," co-owner and chef Joe Scala says of his love, Sylvia, who runs the joint out front. "I tell you — (opening Fanny's) is the best idea I ever had in my life, besides hooking up with the love of my life!"

Fanny's Fried Chicken On The Go is located at 7900 North Atlantic Ave., Cape Canaveral.

Ready to dig in? In this Chef's Kitchen, we're pulling up our sleeves to fry up land and sea combos.

Let's cook!

Fanny’s 4 by Land

St. Louie ribs (mesquite smoked)

Cut off rack

8 ounces Jack Daniels honey whiskey

4 ounces dark lager

4 ounces sweet n spicy chili sauce

4 ounces BBQ sauce

Flour

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder to taste

Dredge in flour

Fry to golden brown

Drizzle chili sauce

Enjoy!

2 3/4-lb fresh sectioned eight-piece chicken

Marinated in fanny’s family secret recipe of eight herbs and spices

Soaked in buttermilk no less than eight hours

Hand dredged in flour containing same family secret recipe of eight herbs and spices

Fry at 300 degrees for 13 minutes until golden brown

Fanny’s 4 by Sea