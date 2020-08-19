ORLANDO, Fla. -- A local convenience store might bring you the unexpected joy ever.

Just crack the windows, breathe in deeply, and the big smoker outside of the Quick Mart on Orlando's Hall Road will take over your GPS.

Chuck Cobb runs Git-N-Messy BBQ, which is tucked inside the store.

“That smoker literally smokes as I'm driving down the road – to work, to home,” Cobb said, smiling. “We're hidden gems.”

Cobb recently got national attention with an appearance on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.” He's demoing the same recipe with Spectrum News – his Southern Poutine.

Let's do this!

Chuck Cobb’s Southern Poutine

Git-N-Messy BBQ (Quick Mart: 4980 Hall Rd, Orlando)

INGREDIENTS

Pulled Pork:



8-10 lbs Boston butt



Seasoning: Combine 6 oz salt, 6 oz, black pepper, 6 oz garlic powder, 6oz onion powder, 6oz



paprika, 6oz cumin, 6oz white sugar



Combine all spices together in a bowl and season liberally both sides of Boston butt.



Place inside smoker at 250 degrees for 8-14 hours



The Slaw:

Start with any pre-made slaw mix. Tip: remove the purple cabbage as it turns the dressing purple.

Slaw dressing:

1 jar of any mayonnaise, 1 cup of white sugar, 1 cup of apple cider vinegar, 3 oz of coarse black pepper, 3 oz of onion powder. Mix dressing and pour over slaw mix.



Chill overnight while waiting for pork butt to cook.



Cheese sauce:

Take about 2.5 cups of shredded cheddar cheese 1 half quart of heavy cream save some of that bbq rub from the pork and add to cheese sauce.



Melt over medium heat stirring so not to scorch the bottom.

BUILD THE POUTINE

Take 8oz of fries



3.5 oz of cheese sauce



6 oz of pulled pork



4 oz of coleslaw



2 oz of drizzled BBQ sauce



4 oz of cheese curds

Eat until pure merriment and joy