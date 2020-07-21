ORLANDO, Fla. — Mac 'N Cheese: Just the sound of it induces whiplash. Oh, but wait. There's more.

"It's cheddar cheese, it's bacon, it's chicken, it's pasta, cream. You can't go wrong," said Chef Cory Hoekstra of City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs, smiling.

Chef prefers a particular type of pasta.

"The Cavatappi pasta I find it best for any sort of cream-based sauce," he said.

Let's cook!

Smoked Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese by City Works at Disney Springs

Ingredients

Chicken breast- 6 oz.

Bacon strips - 2 each

Heavy cream - 8 oz.

Smoked cheddar cheese, shredded - 4 oz.

Cavatappi pasta, cooked - 8 oz.

Salt and pepper - to taste

Chopped parsley - 1 tsp.

Directions