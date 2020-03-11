ORLANDO, Fla. — Discover a little taste of Singapore with char kway teow, a Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles dish with shrimp, scallops and Lup Cheong, at Roy's Restaurant.

Chef Herbert showed off the dish, which he calls:

"It's very comforting, especially the type of noodles we're going to use."

Ingredients

1 cup Soybean Oil (for frying)

½ oz. Leeks (white part only), fine julienne

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 each Sea Scallops

2 each Jumbo Shrimp, peeled & deveined, tails intact to taste Kosher Salt & Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

2 oz. Soybean Oil

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

1 Whole Egg, scrambled

2 oz. Lup Cheong (Chinese Sweet Sausage) sliced on a bias

2 stalks Asparagus, cut on a bias

1 oz. Red Bell Pepper, julienne

6 oz. fresh Chow Fun Noodles, separated gently by hand

3 oz. Kway Teow Sauce (recipe below)

1½ oz. Mung Bean Sprouts

½ oz. Green Onions, 1-inch slices

7 slices Fresno Chili Pepper

To prepare Kway Teow Sauce

½ Tablespoon Kabayaki

½ Tablespoon Molasses

1 Tablespoon Low Sodium Soy Sauce

1 Tablespoon Dark Soy Sauce

1 Tablespoon Oyster Sauce

1½ oz. Palm Sugar, chopped

1 tsp. Sriracha

½ Tablespoon Fish Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot. Heat on medium-low heat until all the sugar has dissolved, whisking occasionally. Set aside and allow to cool.

To prepare Crispy Leeks

Lightly dust julienne Leeks in cornstarch. Fry at 300°F until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

To prepare Char Kway Teow: