ORLANDO, Fla. — Discover a little taste of Singapore with char kway teow, a Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles dish with shrimp, scallops and Lup Cheong, at Roy's Restaurant.
Chef Herbert showed off the dish, which he calls:
"It's very comforting, especially the type of noodles we're going to use."
Ingredients
- 1 cup Soybean Oil (for frying)
- ½ oz. Leeks (white part only), fine julienne
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 2 each Sea Scallops
- 2 each Jumbo Shrimp, peeled & deveined, tails intact to taste Kosher Salt & Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
- 2 oz. Soybean Oil
- 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
- 1 Whole Egg, scrambled
- 2 oz. Lup Cheong (Chinese Sweet Sausage) sliced on a bias
- 2 stalks Asparagus, cut on a bias
- 1 oz. Red Bell Pepper, julienne
- 6 oz. fresh Chow Fun Noodles, separated gently by hand
- 3 oz. Kway Teow Sauce (recipe below)
- 1½ oz. Mung Bean Sprouts
- ½ oz. Green Onions, 1-inch slices
- 7 slices Fresno Chili Pepper
To prepare Kway Teow Sauce
- ½ Tablespoon Kabayaki
- ½ Tablespoon Molasses
- 1 Tablespoon Low Sodium Soy Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Dark Soy Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Oyster Sauce
- 1½ oz. Palm Sugar, chopped
- 1 tsp. Sriracha
- ½ Tablespoon Fish Sauce
Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot. Heat on medium-low heat until all the sugar has dissolved, whisking occasionally. Set aside and allow to cool.
To prepare Crispy Leeks
Lightly dust julienne Leeks in cornstarch. Fry at 300°F until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
To prepare Char Kway Teow:
- Season Scallops and Shrimp with salt & pepper. Sear on both sides in a cast iron or nonstick pan over high heat to desired temperature. Set aside.
- Heat a wok or cast-iron sauté pan over high heat. Add Soybean Oil and Garlic and sauté until brown. Do not burn.
- Add Egg immediately and cook until fluffy.
- Add Lup Cheong, Asparagus, Red Bell Peppers and Chow Fun Noodles. Toss gently to combine all the ingredients. Continue to cook until the noodles begin to develop a little color.
- Add Kway Teow Sauce and toss until evenly coated.
- Add Mung Bean Sprouts and Green Onions. Remove from heat. Toss until combined.
- Transfer to serving bowl. Top with seared Scallops and Shrimp.
- Garnish with crispy Leeks and Fresno Chili Slices.