ORLANDO, Fla. — Discover a little taste of Singapore with char kway teow, a Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles dish with shrimp, scallops and Lup Cheong, at Roy's Restaurant. 

Chef Herbert showed off the dish, which he calls:

"It's very comforting, especially the type of noodles we're going to use."

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Soybean Oil (for frying)
  • ½ oz. Leeks (white part only), fine julienne
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 each Sea Scallops
  • 2 each Jumbo Shrimp, peeled & deveined, tails intact to taste Kosher Salt & Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
  • 2 oz. Soybean Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
  • 1 Whole Egg, scrambled
  • 2 oz. Lup Cheong (Chinese Sweet Sausage) sliced on a bias
  • 2 stalks Asparagus, cut on a bias
  • 1 oz. Red Bell Pepper, julienne
  • 6 oz. fresh Chow Fun Noodles, separated gently by hand
  • 3 oz. Kway Teow Sauce (recipe below)
  • 1½ oz. Mung Bean Sprouts
  • ½ oz. Green Onions, 1-inch slices
  • 7 slices Fresno Chili Pepper

To prepare Kway Teow Sauce

  • ½ Tablespoon Kabayaki
  • ½ Tablespoon Molasses
  • 1 Tablespoon Low Sodium Soy Sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Dark Soy Sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Oyster Sauce
  • 1½ oz. Palm Sugar, chopped
  • 1 tsp. Sriracha
  • ½ Tablespoon Fish Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot. Heat on medium-low heat until all the sugar has dissolved, whisking occasionally. Set aside and allow to cool.

To prepare Crispy Leeks

Lightly dust julienne Leeks in cornstarch. Fry at 300°F until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

To prepare Char Kway Teow:

  • Season Scallops and Shrimp with salt & pepper. Sear on both sides in a cast iron or nonstick pan over high heat to desired temperature. Set aside.

  • Heat a wok or cast-iron sauté pan over high heat. Add Soybean Oil and Garlic and sauté until brown. Do not burn.

  • Add Egg immediately and cook until fluffy.

  • Add Lup Cheong, Asparagus, Red Bell Peppers and Chow Fun Noodles. Toss gently to combine all the ingredients. Continue to cook until the noodles begin to develop a little color.

  • Add Kway Teow Sauce and toss until evenly coated.

  • Add Mung Bean Sprouts and Green Onions. Remove from heat. Toss until combined.

  • Transfer to serving bowl. Top with seared Scallops and Shrimp.

  • Garnish with crispy Leeks and Fresno Chili Slices.