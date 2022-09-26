WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Mexico native Adriana Bautista of Brocton has worked at Johnson Estate Winery in Westfield for a couple of years now and is out in the vineyard handpicking pinot noir grapes for its popular red and dry rose.

It's one of the only varieties not picked with a machine.

"It's a little bit hard, but it's fun as well. So, you get to enjoy the weather,” said Bautista.

"Especially the sun. It really hasn't been all that hot this summer, but it's been unusually sunny,” said Fred Johnson, owner of Johnson Estate Winery.

Johnson, a third-generation owner, grows more than a dozen varieties of grapes and has about 35 miles of a drip irrigation system for much of his high-value vineyards. For those vines without it, the sunny weather in mid-summer has had an impact on this year's crop.

"The end result has been berry size is smaller than average across the belt, again not on my irrigated plants,” said Johnson.

He says the smaller berries allow sugar to be pumped in more easily, making for a more robust red.

Once the grape bins are full, they're picked up and dumped into crates, which are taken to the hopper to be pressed. The juice is stored in the tank below.

The harvest typically runs through mid-October.

Johnson employs five full-time workers and says a recent proposal from the state's Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the overtime threshold for workers from 60 hours to 40 is a lousy idea. He says while weather often dictates how many hours people work, he'd have no problem paying OT, but says overall, the measure would negatively impact the state's ag economy.

"It's is going to make agriculture in the state of New York uncompetitive with places like North Carolina or Pennsylvania,” said Johnson.

Bautista, who is married with three kids, says she often exceeds 40 hours. While she feels the change might deter some from putting in longer hours, she's okay with it.

"It doesn't really matter to me. We're happy. We get more money. We get paid the overtime,” said Bautista.

Not only during the harvest season, but when pruning the vines in the winter.

"I'm devoted to it. I'm excited and happy to be a part of it,” Bautista said.

Part of the process that goes from picking Pinot outside, to pouring it inside, and the better than average quality expected when the rose is uncorked next May. The darker red should be ready in about two years.