ORLANDO, Fla. — Spring break is next week and local business owners and leaders say the county could use the extra business after the pandemic hit Central Florida’s economy hard.

But the anticipated uptick in business is also raising concerns about keeping COVID-19 cases from spiking.

High Tide Harry’s is the kind of place that would really benefit from spring breakers coming to Central Florida.

The tides have really turned this year in favor of the local seafood joint.

“Boy, business is booming! It’s up like 20%,” said owner Mike Heretick of the Orlando restaurant.

Heretick says locals have come out to support them after his business lost hundreds of thousands of dollars last year from pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.

“The local crowd has come out in support; it’s been overwhelming,” Heretick said.

And now he is looking forward to spring break next week.

Because Heretick says when tourists come here, they want to frequent local places.

“We need people at the theme parks, because they’re gonna come here, which we know. We need the hotels full, and we know they’re going to go to places to eat,” he said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings agrees, but says he also wants people to follow county health guidelines when they come here.

“We’re inviting, but at the same time, we have been able to reopen and reengage our businesses, keep them safe, and keep our numbers relatively low,” Demings said at a recent press conference.

Infection control officer at AdventHealth Dr. Vincent Hsu says there is good news for spring breakers who’ve been vaccinated.

The CDC updated its guidance this week to say people could gather in small groups as long as they have all got the shot.

“And you don’t have to social distance or you don’t have to wear a mask,” Hsu said.

But Hsu says that does not mean people can afford to see a pre-pandemic kind of spring break here.

“If you’re vaccinated or not right now their guidance for large group activities, concerts and so forth, is to avoid that,” he said.

Walking into High Tide Harry’s, you can see several signs saying that masks are mandatory to enter.

Despite there being no restrictions on capacity, Heretick says his place is still keeping it at 50%.

And while Heretick welcomes the spring break tourists, he says they do not welcome anyone who is not practicing safe health practices.

“You can’t eat at High Tide Harry’s without a mask. You have a right to eat somewhere else, but not here,” he said.

Demings says they will have the county business compliance strike teams out in full force next week but he says they will be primarily focusing on places that cater to nighttime crowds. ​