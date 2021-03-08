The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced long-awaited guidance on what Americans who receive COVID-19 shots can do once they are fully vaccinated.

Americans who have been fully vaccinated – meaning they're two weeks past receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks past receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine – can gather in small groups with other vaccinated people without social distancing or wearing masks.

"We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

Visit other fully vaccinated people indoors, without social distancing or wearing masks

Skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone with COVID-19, but do not show symptoms

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household without social distancing or wearing masks, as long as the unvaccinated people are not at high risk for severe disease.

"The level of precautions taken should be determined by the characteristics of the unvaccinated people, who remain unprotected against COVID-19," the guidelines say.

The CDC also recommends continuing to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and practice safe social distancing when out in public, as well as get tested if they develop symptoms related to COVID-19.

